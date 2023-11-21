Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub $15 $40 Save $25 The Anker PowerExpand USB-C Hub is one of the most compact multi-port hubs around. Despite its slim form factor, it packs two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, SD card slot, one PD USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. $15 at Amazon

This is the USB hub you want if you're looking for something cheap and compact. The Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C hub provides a good array of ports, and also comes priced at just $14.50 for a limited time. While you're getting a sweet discount on this hub that knocks 63% off, the is just one small catch, and it's that the promotion is only open to current Amazon Prime members.

Of course, this isn't too big of a deal with Black Friday on the horizon and the holiday shopping season in full effect. If you sign up now, you can save big with free shipping. Plus if you've never tried the service, you can sign up for a trial period, giving you access to all the best part of Prime membership.

As far as the hub goes, you're getting an extremely compact unit here with a 100W USB-C PD port, HDMI with support up to 4K at 60Hz, two USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports, SD card slot, and 3.5mm audio jack. For the most part, you're getting a good variety of ports here, and it all comes in a USB hub that's easy to carry around.

Of course, this hub is compatible with a wide variety of products, and can be used with phones, tablets, Windows laptops, PCs, and MacBooks. Also, you can feel confident in the quality of this hub as it's produced by Anker, a leading manufacturer of mobile accessories. With that said, you're going to want to pick this up while it's still at its discounted price so act fast.