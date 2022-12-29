Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) $40 $70 Save $30 Anker's 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) is a popular option for iPhone owners, featuring a capacity of 5,000mAh and comes attached with a PopSockets Grip. $40 at Amazon

There are lots of great portable charger and power bank options out there, and Anker is one of the more popular manufactures, offering a wide range of unique and interesting products. Its MagGo line offers magnetic charging solutions for iPhone owners, and the Anker 633 is especially interesting because it also includes a PopSockets grip. While the power bank is normally priced at $70, you can now get it for 43 percent off, bringing it down to a more affordable $40.

The Anker 633 MagGo features a 5,000mAh battery and easily secures on to the back of MagSafe compatible iPhones. So if you own an iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 series handset, you're good to go. The power bank features a USB-C port that offers support for Power Delivery, supporting 20W in and 20W out, which makes it quick and easy to top up and also charge other devices. As far as the PopSockets grip goes, you can use it to gain a better handle on the phone, or use it to prop up your phone on table.

While it doesn't pack the largest battery at 5,000mAh, the Anker 633 MagGo should be enough for most iPhone users, considering that the largest battery size you can get on an iPhone currently is with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has a battery size coming in at 4,323mAh. For the most part, you're getting one full top up with this unit, which should keep you're iPhone going while out and about. Although the power bank does come in a variety of colors, currently, only the black model is on sale through Amazon.