Anker makes some of the best accessories for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. So if you've been looking to pick up a new power bank that offers some extra perks, this MagGo Power Bank is going to be for you. Not only is this device a power bank, but it also features a stand that is compatible with MagSafe. That means with any compatible phone, it will just adhere to the stand portion magnetically, charging at the same time.

Of course, if you don't have a phone that's MagSafe compatible, you can always grab an adapter on the cheap, lay your phone on the wireless charging pad, or just plug your phone in using the USB-C port and charge like that. Most importantly, this power bank is now down to its lowest price yet at $20, which is 71% off its original price of $70. Amazon Prime members get a discount that drops it to $30, and there's a coupon that takes an extra $10 off.

What's great about this Anker MagGo Power Bank?

As you can see from the design, it's pretty simple, resembling a standard power bank. But it also has another perk and, just by flipping up the charging pad, you can now use the power bank as a stand. Not only can it prop up your phone, but it can also wirelessly charge it as well.

Thanks to MagSafe, compatible phones can magnetically stick to the wireless charging pad, and you can achieve lightning quick charging speeds at up to 15W. Of course, if you want to use this device at home, it can double as a charging stand, you just plug in a USB-C cable, and it will always be ready.

As stated before, if your device doesn't have MagSafe, you can always just buy an adapter, since they don't cost all that much. When it comes to the capacity of the power bank, it offers 6,600mAh, which is more than enough to charge one smartphone completely.

Overall, this isn't a bad price for this power bank since it is being offered at such a low price. Just be sure to be an active Prime member to save, and clip the digital coupon to get it down to $20.