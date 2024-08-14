Down to its lowest price Anker MagGo Power Bank $40 $70 Save $30 A fantastic hybrid device that is a magnetic power bank but can also double as your desktop charger as well. $40 at Amazon

If you're sick of all the cable clutter that your current charging setup is causing, this 3-in-1 hybrid charging device is going to be the solution for you. Not only is it a power bank, but it can also act as a device stand, and a desktop charger too. Best of all, this device is Qi2 certified, which means it offers a Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) or secure magnetic connection that ensures your device is getting a proper charge every single time.

As of now, there aren't any Android phones on the market that can take advantage of this technology right out of the box. Of course, there are some workarounds that only require a small accessory to get this working on all devices though. So, if you've been looking for a clever device that's going to be able to satisfy all of your charging needs, then be sure to grab this Anker MagGo Power Bank while it's 43% off.

What's great about Anker's MagGo Power Bank?

This isn't your typical wireless charging pad. The Qi2 certification brings with it a lot of welcome technologies that you just won't find in other models. As far as charging speeds go, this model outputs 15W wirelessly, which means you're going to be getting some of the best speeds you're going to find on a wireless charger.

As mentioned before, this device is aimed towards iPhones, but as long as you grab a MagSafe adapter for your Android phone, this thing will work without any issues. What's cool is that the device also doubles as a power bank. So you don't always have to keep it at home or in the office. When you need power on the go, feel free to take it with you for 6,600mAh of portable power.

And since this device is coming from Anker, you're going to get important safety features, along with a 24-month warranty on the product that will ensure peace of mind. Just be sure to get it while it's still on sale, because this device is now 43% off, dropping it down to its lowest price ever.