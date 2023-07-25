Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) $40 $70 Save $30 Anker's MagGo battery pack adds an extra 5,000 mAh of power to your compatible smartphone. It also features a PopSockets Grip, making your device easier to handle, plus it can also act as a stand. $40 at Amazon

If you've been looking for some great MagSafe accessories, look no further than the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery. While the standard version comes with a stand, there's also a model that has a PopSockets Grip, making it easier to handle your phone, while also doubling as a stand.

The device normally costs $70, but now, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of a special discount that knocks it down to just $40, saving 43% for a limited time. So if you've been looking for a compact power bank, you might want to give the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery a look.

What's great about the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery?

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is a 5,000mAh power bank that can magnetically connect to your compatible smartphone. While this will natively work with MagSafe-compatible iPhones, it can also work with Android devices as well with little modifications.

In addition to magnetically connecting to your compatible phone and charging, the device also has a PopSockets Grip on the rear, giving you a comfortable place to grip when in use. Furthermore, the PopSockets Grip can be used as a stand to prop up the phone on a flat surface.

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is thin and light provides plenty of extra power, and can be charged using USB-C. If you don't want to magnetically attach it to your phone, you won't have to, and it can still be used like a standard power bank, and charge devices using a cable.

Since this is an Anker product, it comes with an 18-month warranty just in case something goes wrong with the product. Just be sure to pick it up while it's still on sale, because at this price, the sale won't last long.