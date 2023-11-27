Anker 633 Magnetic Battery $55 $80 Save $25 This MagSafe power bank from Anker can charge your phone wired or wirelessly, and it also functions as a phone stand thanks to the built-in kickstand on the back. You can get it in three neutral colors, and it's $25 off on Amazon during Cyber Monday. $55 at Amazon

Cyber Monday is picking up where Black Friday left off, which means there are many more deals to take advantage of. We've already seen incredible deals on smartphones, laptops, and SSDs, but there are a lot of great deals on accessories such as power banks, too. Speaking of which, if you're looking for a MagSafe-compatible power bank, the Anker 633 is a solid choice while it's $25 off.

This power bank features a 10,000mAh capacity, super strong magnets for MagSafe compatibility, and fast charging speeds. It even features a kickstand, meaning you can snap it onto your phone with MagSafe and use it as a phone stand that you can take anywhere. Anker has previously made many MagSafe power banks in the past, but this is its best version yet.

The Anker 633 Magnetic power bank will charge you up

While the Anker 633 works well for charging your phone wirelessly, that's not what makes it one of the best power banks around. The highlights are its portability and versatility. Having a kickstand on the back of your power bank that's magnetically attached to your phone is incredibly useful. You can prop it up anywhere you go, and it supports your phone in both landscape and portrait orientations.

Of course, it also has a USB-C port so that you can use the included USB-C cable to charge your phone like you normally would. It supports an output of 7.5W if you're charging wirelessly and 20W if you're using the USB-C cable. Design-wise, it looks sleek and features three neutral color options: black, white, and a soft blue. The hinge on the kickstand feels durable, and considering Anker is the leading brand when it comes to mobile charging solutions, this power bank is going to last a long time.