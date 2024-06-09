Anker MagSafe Charger Stand $112 $150 Save $38 The perfect charging accessory if you're looking to wirelessly charge all your devices. This Anker charging station is now down to its lowest price ever for a limited time. $112 at Amazon

There are a lot of different chargers available in 2024, but if you're looking to get rid of the wires, and want to go with nearly an all-wireless solution, then this Anker charging station is going to be an excellent option. Not only can this device charge your smartphone using MagSafe, but it can also charge your wireless earbuds too. Best of all, if you're an Apple Watch owner, there's even a charger built-in for that as well.

Now, ideally, this charging station is built with an iPhone user in mind, with space for AirPods and an Apple Watch. But if you purchase a MagSafe adapter for your Android phone, you can also use this charging station pretty much to its full potential. However, this charging station doesn't come cheap, with a price that normally sits at $149.99, but it can now be had for much less, coming in with a steep discount that knocks 25% off for a limited time.

What's great about this Anker MagSafe Charging Stand?

Source: Anker

As mentioned before, the big draw for this charging station is going to be for Apple device owners. Not only do you get a MagSafe charger that can tilt, you're also getting a wireless charger for your AirPods, along with a built-in charger for your Apple Watch. Again, as stated before, this charging stand can be used for other devices like Android smartphones, you just need to purchase a MagSafe case or adapter to get the phone to work with this charger stand.

Of course, the AirPods charging section can be used with any pair of compatible wireless earbuds, but the one area that won't work for other devices is the Apple Watch charger, since the brand uses a technology that isn't compatible with other smartwatches. With that said, it's really up to you whether the design and portability is really worth it. But this is one of the great all-in-one solutions if you're looking to charge all your devices on the go.

Not only that, but it comes with a 30W wall adapter and USB-C cable that plugs into the main unit of the stand. If all of that already wasn't enough, you're also going to get Anker's great warranty protection, with this model coming with 18 months of support.