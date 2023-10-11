Anker 737 MagGo Charger $91 $140 Save $49 If you're an Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods user — then this charging stand for you. The Anker 737 MagGo Charger is sleek and compact and, can charge all the aforementioned devices at once, and the bundle also comes with a 30W adapter. $91 at Amazon

It's the last day to get great deals during Amazon's Big Deal Days event, and for those looking for a complete charging solution for their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods — this is going to be it. The Anker 737 MagGo Charger offers wireless charging for all the aforementioned devices, and looks incredibly sleek. Best of all, it comes with a 30W AC adapter, so you can get the best charging experience for your devices.

As far as other things to know about the device, you're going to get 15W high-speed charging when connecting your iPhone to the MagSafe module. In addition, since the connection is magnetic, you can set the phone to portrait or landscape orientation, which is perfect if you're looking to take advantage of the new StandBy mode introduced in iOS 17. Perhaps the best thing about this charger is that it's compact, which means you can easily take it with you while you're on the go.

For the most part, you're getting a really great all-in-one solution here that can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. While this charger does it all, it's normally quite costly, coming in at $140. Although that's pretty good price for everything that you're getting, it's always better to get a discount. For just one day, the Anker 737 MagGo Charger is now being discounted, knocking 35% off its retail price. So if this sounds like something you've been looking for, be sure to grab it while you can.