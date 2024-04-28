Anker Nano Power Bank $16 $26 Save $10 Get plenty of juice without the bulk with this Anker power bank that's great for emergencies and perfect for travel. $16 at Amazon

Although power banks are a great tool to charge while on the go, sometimes, the size can be a little overwhelming. For that reason, a highly compact power bank is always good to have on hand, as it provides the perfect balance of portability and power. Of course, you never want to spend a lot on these smaller models, which is why we've found a great deal on this Anker Nano model that's perfect for iPhones.

Related Best portable chargers and power banks in 2024 Want to buy a portable charger but don't know which one to pick? Here are the best options out there.

It has a Lightning charging port for a direct connection and can be recharged using USB-C. While it's currently 32% off for a limited time, you can now score an extra $2 off using the digital coupon on Amazon, which will bring the Nano down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about Anker's Nano power bank?

Source: Anker

The first thing that's really going to catch your attention about this power bank is the size. This thing is absolutely tiny and also comes with the charging port built-in, which means, you don't need to lug around any cables since you can just plug your device in with a direct connection.

Because of its compact size, it is perfect for everyday use, and can be great for travel as well. You get 12W fast charging, which is great for iPhones, but can be used to top up iPads as well. Now, as you might expect, the size of the battery is going to be smaller at 5,000mAh, but it's still enough to completely charge up most iPhones.

As stated before, it has a USB-C port for recharging, and just in case you don't have one already, Anker includes one for you. This is the complete package and one of the most compact options out right now for iPhone. So if you've been looking for something small, then this is going to be right up your alley.

Just make sure to get it while you can because this deal won't last long. And don't forget to clip the $2 coupon before check out to drop the price down to its lowest to date.