There are a lot of different power bank options out there, but if you're looking for something that's easily pocketable but still offers lots of power, then this Anker Nano power bank is going to be right up your alley. The power bank has a foldable USB-C plug that makes it easy to carry. Furthermore, it connects without any cables, which means, the overall footprint is incredible small.

While this power bank normally retails for around $30, it can now be had for far less with a discount that drops it down to just $19 for a limited time. Although this might not seem like a massive discount, the recent promotion knocks 37% off, which also brings it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about the Anker Nano power bank?

First and foremost, we really need to talk about the size and design here. While normal power bank come with a charging cable which makes it quite cumbersome to use on the go, this one creates a direct connection with your device to make charging on the go quite seamless. Of course, in order to protect the charging port, it can fold up, make it quite convenient to carry with you on the go.

In addition, you're getting ultra-quick charging speeds here, topping out at 22.5W. This is great because not only is this power bank good for charging up smartphones, it can also charge up tablets and smaller accessories as well. The power bank has a 5,000mAh capacity which is usually going to be good enough to charge a smartphone to full. The power bank also offers pass-through charging, which means when connected, you can charge the power bank and phone at the same time.

Of course, if you want to use a cable, you can also charge like that as well, and you don't really have to worry about reliability here because Anker is backing this product with a 24-month warranty. As stated before, it's a great product, but now that it can be had for far less, it has become a no-brainer if you need a power bank. So grab it while you can because this deal won't last.