With the iPhone 14 launch right around the corner, Anker has announced a new fast charger and charging cable for the upcoming devices. The new charger and cable are part of Anker’s new eco-friendly accessory lineup and include innovations that significantly reduce petroleum-based plastic usage.

The new Anker Nano 3 is a 30W charger that’s more compact than previous models in the Nano lineup and, therefore, uses less plastic. The Bio-based charging cable, on the other hand, utilizes plant-based materials to reduce plastic usage.

Anker Nano 3

The new Anker Nano 3 is significantly more compact than the previous-gen Nano 2 and uses 30.9g less plastic, despite offering the same charging speeds. It’s 70% smaller than Apple’s original 30W charging brick, and it’s even a bit more affordable.

Priced at just $22, the Anker Nano 3 is a great alternative to the original 30W charger from Apple, and you should order one right away if you’re planning to pick up a new iPhone. Those who order it in the first two weeks of availability will get an additional 10% off on the price, further sweetening the deal.

    The Anker Nano 3 is a compact 30W GaN charger that's 70% smaller than Apple's 30W charging brick.

The Anker Nano 3 comes in five color options and it features Anker’s ActiveShield 2.0 technology to regulate temperatures, PowerIQ 3.0 to deliver optimized charging to a variety of devices, and PPS support.

Bio-based charging cable

If you don’t have a charging cable to go with the new Anker Nano 3, you can consider picking up the new Bio-based charging cable. The charging cable is designed with sustainability in mind and uses plant-based materials derived from corn and sugarcane to reduce petroleum-based plastic usage.

The Bio-based charging cable comes in both USB Type-C to Lightning and USB Type-C to USB Type-C variants, so it’s also a great buy for Android users as well. It comes in two size options and multiple colors, ranging from $17-$22. As with the Nano 3, Anker will offer a 10% discount on all purchases made during the first two weeks of availability.

    The new Bio-based charging cable from Anker substitutes petroleum-based plastics for plant-based materials derived from corn and sugarcane.

The new accessories from Anker come in a redesigned package that uses 90% less plastic and features an inner tray made from pulp. The packaging paper is FSC-certified 100% recyclable and all the printing uses recyclable soy ink.

