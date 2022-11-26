Anker Nano 3 Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger $18.34 $22.99 Save $4.65 The Anker Nano 3 is one of the smallest GaN-based chargers on the market. It can deliver up to 30W of power to compatible devices and comes in five colorways. The company also offers a 24-month warranty. $18.34 at Amazon

While you await the arrival of the new smartphone you scored on Black Friday, it would be a good idea to pick up a good charger because chances are you won't find one inside the box. Sure, you can use your old phone's charger, but it might not provide the best charging speed. With early Cyber Monday deals starting to flow in, you can pick one up without paying the full price. One of the best charger deals we have spotted so far is from Anker, which is offering its popular GaN charger at a steep discount.

The Anker Nano 3 is the company's latest Gan charger and normally retails at $22.99. But with this limited Cyber Monday deal, you can pick it up for just $18.39. It's not a huge discount, but it's better than paying the full price for a good charger. At the time of writing this article, only select color options were on sale, with Aurora White and Lilac Purple still selling at $22.99

Measuring just 1.12 inches, the Anker Nano 3 is one of the smallest fast chargers around. And since it uses Gallium Nitride (GaN), it's more power efficient than silicone-based chargers. As for charging speed, the charger delivers up to 30W of power output, allowing you to quickly charge your iPhone, iPad, and Android phones. Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology intelligently monitors the temperature to prevent overheating and thermal throttling so that the charger can sustain its peak charging speed for extended periods. In addition, you also get two years of worry-free warranty, which is the icing on the cake.