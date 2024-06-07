Anker Nano Power Bank (Type-C) $19 $30 Save $11 The Anker Nano Power Bank is a sleek and compact power bank that also packs plenty of power thanks to its 5,000mAh capacity. Right now, it can be had for nearly 40% off for a limited time. $19 at Amazon

Power banks are ultra-convenient, but not always the most ideal when you're trying to charge your device while you're on the go. If you hate fumbling around with cables when you're trying to charge your phone, you're going to love the Anker Nano Power Bank that has a flip-out USB-C charging port that keeps the device directly connected while it charges.

Furthermore, it's compact and lightweight, and now comes in with a pretty good discount that knocks nearly 40% off. That means you'll be able to get the Anker Nano Power Bank for just $18.99 for a limited time. If this all sounds good, grab it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about Anker's Nano Power Bank?

As you can see from the images, this power bank is small. It'll easily fit in your pocket and provides 5,000mAh of power, which is enough to charge most smartphones to full that are on the market right now. As mentioned before, the power bank offers a direct connection, which means it's much easier to use the device while it's charging.

Furthermore, the power bank also has a USB-C port on the side, where you can plug it in to recharge the battery, or get passthrough charging to your connected device. If you want, you can also use the flip out plug to charge the battery as well. As far as charging speeds go, you'll get 22.5W, which is quite quick, and can even be enough to charge up larger devices.

So, if all of this looks like exactly what you're looking for, get it from Amazon and save. You'll get quick shipping and easy returns. Anker also provides a 24-month warranty for the product, which means it'll be supported for quite some time well after the return period.