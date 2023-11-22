Anker Nano Power Bank for USB-C Phones $35 $50 Save $15 A compact power bank that includes a USB-C cable for added convenience. The power bank also features a display that can show off the remaining charge and can deliver up to 30W PD charging. $35 at Amazon

Black Friday is almost here, and we're already seeing some great deals on laptops, SSDs, and Apple devices. Of course, there are also plenty of great deals on accessories too, with big savings on chargers, cables, and even power banks. With that said, Anker's Nano Power Bank with a 10,000mAh capacity is now on sale for a limited time, and you can score 30% off this device, bringing it down to its lowest price ever at just $34.99.

The power bank is a bit unique in that it has a status display and also comes with a built-in USB-C cable. Furthermore, you get excellent charging speeds with this model, with 30W PD charging, which is great for smartphones but also perfect for larger devices as well, like tablets and laptops. Best of all, the power bank can also be charged at 30W, which means if it's ever depleted, you won't have a lot of downtime.

While you can charge your device with the built-in cable, you can also plug in via the USB-C or USB-A port too. This is great for those that need to charge multiple devices at one time. For the most part, you're getting a really good power bank here with lots of power and versatility. In addition, since this power bank is produced by Anker, you know you're getting great quality. Of course, just be sure to pick this up for the sale price while you can, because this deal will only be available for a limited time.