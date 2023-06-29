Anker Nebula Capsule Max $376 $470 Save $94 A powerful and compact projector with excellent visual and robust sound. The projector can be used on the go, lasting up to four hours on a single charge. $376 at Amazon

There's nothing like watching your favorite TV shows and movies or playing your favorite games on a 100-inch screen. Anker's Nebula Capsule Max makes this possible. A compact portable projector that offers great image quality, robust sound, and access to all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Best of all, right now, it comes priced at an affordable $376 for a limited time. So if you've been looking to get yourself a compact portable projector, this is going to be the deal for you.

What's great about Anker's Nebula Capsule Max?

If you're looking to kick your visual entertainment up a notch, chances are, a projector is going to be a great tool to add to your arsenal. While large TVs have become extremely affordable, you can't really bring them with you or easily drag it outside if you want to have an outdoor movie session. That's where a portable projector like the Nebula Capsule Max comes in handy, giving you a big screen in a small package.

The projector can cast up to a 100-inch image, which should be plenty of screen real estate for most people. And while it isn't the brightest, the projector's 200 ANSI lumen bulb should be enough unless you're trying to project in direct sunlight. There's also a built-in 8W speaker, which can pump out robust sound, filling a space with immersive audio. And although you have access to streaming apps, you can also connect your phone or other video products using the device's HDMI port.

Best of all, the projector offers a variety of ways to adjust the picture, meaning you'll get the best quality, no matter your setting. If you want to take your video experience to another level, or just want to watch movies outdoors this summer, be sure to grab the Anker Nebula Capsule Max while it's 20% off in this current deal.