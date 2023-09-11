Anker Outlet Extender $16 $25 Save $9 This device features six power outlets, a USB-A port, and a 20W USB-C with support for Power Delivery. $16 at Amazon

This is the power wall extender you want if you're looking to add more outlets in a compact size and also bring nice added touches like two USB ports, one of which supports Power Delivery. With Anker, you're getting a quality and reliable product — and best of all, it's being discounted for a limited time, bringing the price down by 36%. That means you can grab this power wall extender for just $16, which is an absolute steal.

What's great about the Anker Outlet Extender?

A standard wall outlet just isn't enough in this day and age, and most rooms will require an extension of some sort to bring more power outlets to more devices. While we generally think about a cable leading out to a bar with outlets, the design of extenders have come a long way, offering more functionality in a compact design.

The Anker Outlet Extender is a perfect example of this, providing six outlets, a USB-A port and USB-C. Perhaps one of its best features is that the USB-C port supports Power Delivery, which means you're going to get high speed charging for all your compatible smartphones and tablets. Of course, you're going to get added safety benefits as well with this device like surge protection.

And since this is an Anker device, you can expect excellent durability thanks to its construction and quality of materials. With that said, you're usually looking at paying $25 for this device, but now, for a limited time, you're going to get a massive discount that knocks 36% off, bringing the price down well below retail. So if you've been hunting for a great outlet extender, this one's going to be it.