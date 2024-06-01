Anker Portable Outlet Extender with Foldable Plug $22 $30 Save $8 Take your boring outlets to another level with this Anker outlet extender that's perfect for the home or office. It's also ultra-compact, which makes it perfect for travel too. Right now, you can score 27% off this device for a limited time. $22 at Amazon

If you're looking for a compact charging solution that's going to be able to take a boring AC outlet, and elevate its look and functionality up a few notches, then this Anker Portable Outlet Extender is going to be for you. Not only does the outlet extender look better than those basic power strips that we all probably have lying around, but it also provides some excellent functionality with its two outlets and USB port selection.

Now, normally, this outlet comes priced at $29.99, which is quite pricey. But you can now score a decent discount that knocks 27% off, driving the price down to one of its lowest this year. And since this is a limited-time deal that could stop at any minute, you're going to want to grab it right now while you still have the chance. Of course, since this is coming from Amazon, you'll get quick shipping if you're a Prime member and easy returns.

What's great about this Anker Portable Outlet Extender?

Source: Anker

Anker gets a lot of things right with this outlet extender, producing a compact solution that's not only ultra-portable but highly functional as well. To give you an idea, the dimensions come in roughly the size of a credit card, but with an inch of thickness, which is pretty small. When it comes to port selection, you're going to get two USB-A and one USB-C port, with a maximum charging capacity of 30W.

That means you're going to easily be able to charge smartphones and even tablets too. While some laptops might even be able to work off this unit, the charging speed might be a bit slow, but if that's okay, then this could become your ultimate all-in-one travel charger when you're away from your home. Of course, you'll also get Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology, which will ensure safe charging for you and your devices.

Now, if that doesn't provide some peace of mind, you're in for a treat, because Anker provides an 18-month warranty for this device, just in case there might be any issues with it. Furthermore, you'll also get Anker's $200,000 connected equipment warranty, just in case the device happens to cause damage to your connected products. Overall, this is just one of those devices that really offers some unique features, making it the perfect outlet extender to take with you on the road.

So be sure to grab it while you can because, at this price, you're getting a pretty good deal. And if this isn't quite what you're looking for, and you want some other charger options, be sure to check out our favorite GaN chargers.