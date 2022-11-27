Anker 511 20W Nano Charger Anker's new 511 Fusion powerbank is a perfect travel companion thanks to its small and lightweight design. One of the best things about this particular charger is that it comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 20W PD output. See at Amazon See at Anker

Sometimes, there's an accessory so good that when it comes along, especially on sale, you just have to purchase it. We've seen some excellent smartphone accessories in our Black Friday roundup, but this Anker PowerCore Fusion 5K power bank is just so good you won't want to pass it up. The power bank offers 5,000mAh of battery power while you're on the go but can also act as your wall charger.

You can probably see why this is great, it's because when you keep this attached to the wall as your charger, it automatically charges the battery pack as well. That means when you are ready to head out the door, there's no fuss, you just take your charger / battery bank with you. This can also be a lifesaver while you're traveling around on vacation because you only have to bring one device that does the work of two.

In addition to its capabilities, the charger also supports power delivery charging up to 20W, meaning it's plenty fast for most smartphones. Furthermore, since this is an Anker product, you know you're getting good quality, and that means a quality product backed by a two-year warranty. For a limited time, you can purchase this excellent power bank / charger for just $21.99 for the black model and a little bit more for the blue model.

Normally, these power banks cost $39.99, so during this Cyber Monday sale, you're going to be saving up to 45 percent off. Again, this sale is for a limited time, so if you're thinking about purchasing, you'll want to get to it before it's gone.