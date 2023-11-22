Anker 537 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) $60 $100 Save $40 Anker's 24,000mAh battery pack offers a combined 65W power output through two USB-C ports to keep your laptop, smartphone, tablet and smartwatch topped up for on-the-road use. This is perfect for the times you need to charge but don't have access to a wall outlet. $60 at Amazon

Anker is known for its high-quality accessories, and some of its most popular products include chargers, USB hubs, and more. The company also offers a whole host of power banks, some of which are deeply discounted for this Black Friday. However, the one that caught our eye is a 24,000mAh model that's typically listed at $99.99, but is currently available for just $59.99 on Amazon after an impressive 40 percent discount.

The Anker 537 (PowerCore 24K) power bank offers 65 watts of total power output via two USB-C ports that allow it to simultaneously charge two separate devices. One of the ports has a maximum output of 45W, while the other one can charge compatible devices with up to 20W of power delivery. The power bank itself can be charged at up to 30W, with the company claiming that a full charge takes about 4.5 hours.

The Anker 537 can charge a wide range of mobile devices, including laptops, phones, tablets, smartwatches and more. Some of the compatible devices listed by the company include MacBooks, iPad Pro, iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy S-series phones, Google Pixel devices, a vast array of Windows laptops, AirPods Pro, and more. The wide compatibility ensures that it will be a perfect fit irrespective of whether you use Apple devices or rely on Windows and Android to get your job done.

As with all Anker devices, the 537 power bank also comes with enhanced safety features, including what the company calls "an intelligent temperature control system" that actively monitors temperature to ensure safe charging. Anker is also offering an 18-month warranty, which should ensure a worry-free ownership experience for the most part.

Overall, the Anker 537 power bank is a great choice at any time, but the latest deal just makes it irresistible for folks wanting a new power bank to charge their phones, laptops and smartwatches on the go. Apart from power banks, you can get massive discounts on a wide array of gadgets and gizmos right now, including laptops, TVs, smartphones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and more, so check out the best deals and splurge on whatever suits your fancy and fits your budget.