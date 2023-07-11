Anker Anker 20W 321 USB-C Power Strip $22 $30 Save $8 The Anker 20W 321 is one of the best power strip deals you'll find this Prime Day. With its portable form factor and versatile port selection, it's already a deal at full price. The offer only gets better when you factor in the Prime Day discount of 21% off. $22 at Amazon

The power strip is the gatekeeper for all electronic peripherals. If you don’t have the right power sources in the right place, your whole setup suffers. That is why the Anker 20W 321 USB-C Power Strip is still worthy of a spotlight even if it isn’t the flashiest Amazon Prime Day deal on paper.

There are just so many practical uses for this compact power strip. Whether you need to make a hard-to-reach wall outlet more accessible or you need to charge multiple devices concurrently while traveling, the Anker 20W 321 USB-C Power Strip is an ideal charging accessory.

Why should you buy the Anker 20W 321 USB-C Power Strip?

There are many features that set the Anker 20W 321 apart from that generic department store power strip you probably have under your desk. The most apparent one is that it is made by Anker, a highly-respected manufacturer. Anker has a track record of being one of the most reliable third-party mobile accessory manufacturers, especially when it comes to charging tech. Their products typically have a rich suite of features, and the Anker 20W 321 is no exception.

This power strip is designed for devices that require both AC and DC power, making it highly convenient for travel or home use. It has three AC outlets, two 12W USB-A ports, and one 20W USB-C port (hence the name 321). The USB-C port is particularly handy for fast-charging compatible devices, like many of the best phones. Even though it is not capable of accommodating some of the more powerful proprietary wireless charging standards, this port is a lot more powerful than what you normally get on a power strip. Plus, you can always plug a super fast charging power adapter into one of the AC ports if you need the fastest possible charging available.

The form factor of the Anker 20W 321 is another feature that sets it apart from the competition. The power strip itself is only 2.2 cubic inches, not counting the hardwired 10-foot power cord. It easily fits into a travel bag, making it a great companion for a long flight or a cruise. My personal favorite detail is the flat plug with a 45-degree angle, which is convenient for plugging this power strip in behind an appliance or piece of furniture.

According to Camelcamelcamel, this deal matches the all-time low price for the Anker 20W 321 on Amazon. This product has been occasionally offered on the manufacturer's website for cheaper, but not with free two-day shipping or Amazon’s ironclad return policy. The deal will last until the end of Prime Day, so be sure to snag one before then if you want to take advantage of the excellent discount on this useful PC accessory.