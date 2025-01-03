Your changes have been saved Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam $48 $60 Save $12 The Anker PowerConf C200 Webcam features 1440p resolution and a sensor that works great in low light. Right now, you can score a discount that drops it down to its lowest price of just $48. $48 at Amazon

If you've been looking for an awesome webcam that isn't going to cost a lot of money, consider the Anker PowerConf C200. Not only does it deliver excellent image quality at 1440p, but it also offers nice perks like an adjustable field of view and built-in privacy cover. The great part is that this webcam isn't all that expensive with a retail price of just $60. For a limited time, you can save 20% off its original price as it drops to just $48. So get it while you can before this promotion is gone.

What's great about this Anker webcam?

Not only are you getting a webcam that offers great visuals, but it also offers the added perk of being able to control the field of view. This is important if you're looking to broadcast a specific look, because not all rooms and offices look perfect all the time. The best part is that Anker makes this easy, offering the option to change the FOV in its software with options for 65 degrees, 78 degrees, or 95 degrees.

As mentioned before, this webcam also has a built-in privacy filter, just in case you want to ensure that recordings aren't taking place when you're not ready. And the webcam even manages to excel in lower-light scenarios, providing great picture quality thanks to its larger aperture sensor. Furthermore, your voice is going to sound great as well, with dual microphones that can also reduce background noise during calls and presentations.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with this webcam. It offers everything that you'd need at a price that can't be ignored. And even at its normal price, it's one of the cheapest webcams we'd recommend. This deal only makes the price sweeter, so get it while you can, because at $48, this one's hard to pass up.