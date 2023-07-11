Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam $48 $60 Save $12 The Anker PowerConf C200 is one of our favorite webcams that we often recommend. Not only does it have great image quality, but it also offers features like adjustable field of view, low-light correction, and more. $48 at Amazon

If you're someone that frequently uses a webcam for work calls or just for casually catching up with your friends and family over video, then you might want to consider picking up a high-quality webcam. There are tons of basic webcams that'll get the job done for you, but not many do it quite as well as Anker's PowerConf C200. It's one of those webcams that goes above and beyond to improve your overall video calling experience, and you can snag one at its lowest price during the Prime Day sale. It's down to $48 from its usual price of $60 on Amazon, making it one of the best Prime Day accessories for your PC.

Why should you buy the Anker PowerConf C200 webcam?

There's no shortage of webcams out there, so why buy the Anker PowerConf C200 over the others? Well, this particular webcam from Anker can be had for as little as $48, which is a fantastic price for a 2K webcam. It is, by no means, the most affordable webcam out there, but it's a great price for something that offers a good amount of features for the price, delivering crisp image quality along with other nice-to-have features. You can also adjust how much this particular webcam can see by choosing the angle of the lens opening via the AnkerWork software. You get to pick between 65, 78, and 95 degrees, depending on how you want to frame yourself on the camera.

Another highlight of the Anker PowerConf C200 webcam is that it has dual mics that use AI to pick up your voice and reduce the background noise. This AI noise-cancelation feature will work wonders if you often struggle to find a quiet place for your video calls. Notably, it also comes with a built-in privacy cover that lets you cut its view when not in use. This is an essential feature that's often overlooked, so we're glad the Anker PowerConf C200 has a built-in cover to protect your privacy.

The Anker PowerConf C200 is also very easy to set up and use with a variety of devices. It offers plug-and-play connectivity via a USB-A cable, and there's no learning curve involved in using this for your everyday calls. You may need a dongle to use it with a Mac, but it works very well otherwise. It is, in fact, one of our favorite picks in the best Mac webcams list, meaning you can rely on it to deliver a good experience. All things considered, the Anker PowerConf C200 is a solid purchase at $48 during Prime Day. It's definitely better than many other $50 webcams out there, and the value here is unbeatable.