Anker makes some of the best power banks and chargers, and the Anker 533 PowerCore is no exception. If you're looking for an affordable power bank that packs lots of power, has high-speed charging, and comes with a display, this is going to be the one for you. While this power bank normally comes in at $50, right now, you can score a great deal on this device that brings it down to just $35 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker 533 PowerCore 10,000mAh power bank?

While there are a lot of things to love about the Anker 533 PowerCore, let's first start with the overall design. This power bank features a durable plastic outer shell and a compact design that measures in at just 0.98 inches thick. Anker offers the device in four colors: black, white, green, and purple. And perhaps the best part about this power bank is the display that sits on the outside, providing users with information about charging, capacity, and more.

Of course, looks aren't everything here, and you're going to get a lot of power under the hood with a 10,000mAh battery capacity that'll be enough to charge up most smartphones at least once. The 533 PowerCore also has support for Power Delivery up to 30W, which means you can charge up supported devices quickly. Since this is an Anker product, you can feel safe and confident when using it, with multiple protections in place to keep devices and users out of harms way.

And if that doesn't put your mind at ease, the company even offers an 18-month warranty for any kinds of issues that might arise. For the most part, this is a great power bank with a lot of features that comes in at a great price.