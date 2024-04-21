Anker PowerCore+ $80 $130 Save $50 If you're not looking to complicate things, then this charging bundle is going to be for you. You're going to get an Anker 26,800mAh power bank, a 60W charger, and a USB-C cable — all for a really good price in this limited-time deal. $80 at Amazon

There are a lot of charging solutions on the market, which can make it confusing if you're looking to upgrade your current gear. With that said, we've managed to find this sweet deal on Anker's PowerCore charging bundle that includes a 26,800mAh power bank, along with a 60W PD charger that comes in at a great price.

These devices are more than capable, with the power to charge up laptops, tablets, smartphones and other accessories. This bundle normally comes priced at $130, but this recent discount manages to knock off 38%, driving the price down to just $80.

What's great about this Anker PowerCore charging bundle?

The thing to really love about this is that you're getting two great Anker products for a stellar price. The 26,800mAh power bank is capable of outputting up to 45W, which is great if you're looking to power larger devices like a laptop, and can easily charge other smallers devices like smartphones and tablets. With the power bank you get two USB-A and one USB-C, which means you can charge up multiple devices at once if needed.

The might look plain, but it's anything but, offering up to 60W of charging, which is enough to top up most laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Furthermore, this charger can also be used to quickly charge up the power bank, with Anker stating that it can go from zero to 100% in under four hours. Best of all, you're going to get Anker's excellent customer support on both of these devices with an 18-month warranty, just in case there are any issues.

Of course, in addition to these being fine products, the cherry on top is that you're getting the bundle at a discounted price. So, if you've been looking to upgrade your charging gear, then don't miss out on this bundle here, because it's an absolute steal.