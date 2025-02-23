Anker PowerExpand 12-in-1 Docking Station $45 $80 Save $35 $45 at Amazon

You can't go wrong with a docking station if you're looking to enhance your current laptop setup. This Anker Power Expand features 12 ports, and is also dirt-cheap right now at just $45 if you're an Amazon Prime member. It's the best price we've seen on this model and definitely one to get if you need additional ports and new ways to connect.

What's great about the Anker PowerExpand 12-in-1 docking station?

A docking station is only as good as the ports that it offers. Luckily, this model has plenty, featuring three UBS-C ports, three USB-A, in addition to SD and microSD card slots. You're also going to get an Ethernet port, 3.5 audio jack, an HDMI and DisplayPort.

For the most part, this is the complete package if you're looking to expand the capabilities of your laptop, gaming device, smartphone or even tablet. The great part is that you get passthrough charging with this model, which means as soon as you plug in your device to the docking station, it'll stay charged without an extra adapter.

When it comes to the monitor output, each device is going to behave differently, but you should at least be able to out at 4K at 60Hz. You're going to get the best results by using a Windows device, but Mac and other products will work too. Just make sure to check on your specific device to understand how it will behave.

For the most part, this is going to be able to handle most things you throw at it. It also comes with an 18-month warranty to cover any issues that might pop up. The best part is that it's incredibly cheap at just $45. However, in order to score this discount, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member. So, get it while you still can.