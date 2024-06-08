Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB Dock $140 $250 Save $110 The Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 docking station is a fantastic option if you're looking to organize your desk setup. Not only do you get a lot of ports, but it also comes in at a fantastic price, with a discount that discounts it by 44%. $140 at Amazon

A docking station is a fantastic option if you're looking to increase the port selection of your laptop or other computing devices. And while incredibly useful, the only problem is that they can be quite expensive, with some of the best models costing over $200.

Luckily, we've managed to dig up a great deal on one of our favorites, the Anker PowerExpand docking station. This docking station provides a wealth of ports and does so in a sleek and compact size. Better still is that it's now currently 44% off, which means you can grab this model for an absolute steal.

What's great about Anker PowerExpand?

Source: Anker

So what makes this docking station so good? Well, the array of ports it offers is one huge selling point. You get one USB-C with 18W Power Delivery, one USB-C for data, three USB-A, two HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, microSD, SD, 3.5mm audio port, and one 85W USB-C port.

What's great is that you can plug in laptops or even PC gaming handhelds, and stay powered and seamlessly connect to your monitors and other devices. And with two HDMI and one DisplayPort, you're going to be able to connect up to three monitors at a time, which can really expand your screen real estate.

When it comes to support, Anker offers an 18-month warranty on the product. The package comes with the PowerExpand docking station, 135W power adapter, and one USB-C to USB-C cable. As stated before, you won't find a better deal than this on the Anker PowerExpand docking station.

But if this is a little out of your price range, and you want to look at some similar options, maybe going with a USB hub will be a better option. You're going to get a similar port selection and for most hubs, you're going to see prices that come in under $100.