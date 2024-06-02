Anker 6-in-1 USB C Hub $30 $55 Save $25 If you're looking for a slim USB-C hub then this Anker one is going to be just the thing. Right now, you can score 45% off for a limited time. $30 at Amazon

As devices get lighter and smaller, sacrifices have to be made, which means, most times, we lose the port variety we once had. And while this type of problem mostly applies to laptops, it can also extend to everyday devices like single port products like smartphones and tablets. Of course, there's a solution for this, and most times it can be solved just by purchasing a USB hub.

Now, as you can imagine, there are a lot of different options to choose from, but we like the ones from Anker because there's a good variety and most are relatively affordable. With that said, we've managed to find this super-slim Anker 6-in-1 USB-C hub that's now being discounted by 45%. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this slender USB hub, so grab it while you can.

What's great about Anker's 6-in-1 USB-C hub?

Source: Anker

Now, perhaps the most vital part about a USB hub is going to be its port selection. Luckily, despite its size, this model comes with plenty of variety, with HDMI, Ethernet, USB-C and two USB-A ports. In addition, you're also going to get one more USB-C port with support for Power Delivery, making it easy to simultaneously use this hub and power your devices.

When it comes to power, you'll get 65W of passthough charging, which means, you'll want to plug it into something that can output that much. If you don't have one already, we have some great GaN charger recommendations that won't cost all that much. Now, as far as the HDMI port, you're going to be able to output up to 4K at 30Hz.

While this isn't the best, it should be good enough for watching movies, showing off work documents and similar items. And if you're still feeling a little on the fence about the Anker USB hub, get peace of mind with the brand's 18-month warranty that will cover any defects or issues that arise during use. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this model, especially if you're looking for one that's not going to take up a lot of space.