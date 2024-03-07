Anker PowerExpand 4-in-1 USB-C Hub $35 $60 Save $25 A versatile USB-C hub that also has a built-in 256GB SSD, which makes it unique. The hub is being discounted by 42% for a limited time, making it an absolute steal. $35 at Amazon

If you're looking to expand your laptop with more ports, there are a lot of choices from USB hubs to docking stations. Of course, if you want to keep things compact, USB hubs are the way to go, as they don't require any external power, but still offer lots of ports in a small and pocketable device.

This Anker 4-in-1 USB-C hub is a fantastic pickup for any setup, with 4 ports and also an integrated 256GB SSD. That means you'll never have to carry additional external storage with you because this USB hub will have it built-in. While this device normally comes priced at $59.99, it can now be had for far less, with a major discount that knocks 42% off for a limited time.

What's great about this Anker PowerExpand 4-in-1 SSD USB-C hub?

Well, if you're looking for a compact way to expand the ports on your laptop, this Anker 4-in-1 USB-C hub is going to be a great option. While its port selection might not be the most diverse, it does deliver additional connectivity with two USB-A, one USB-C, and an HDMI port. Furthermore, the USB-C port supports passthrough PD charging, which means if you want to use the USB-C hub and keep your laptop charged at the same time, this can be accomplished.

In addition, When it comes to the USB-A ports, you're getting top-end speeds with support for up to 5 Gbps. You can also take advantage of the HDMI port to output from your laptop to a large display at 4K at 30Hz resolution. Of course, the most unique aspect of this hub is that it has a built-in 256GB SSD. This SSD can be used as external storage, and makes it seamless to transfer files when devices are plugged into the hub.

While this USB-C hub is marketed for use with laptops, it can also be a great companion device for smartphones and tablets. If you ever want to back up your files on the fly, this Anker USB-C hub makes it easy. With that said, if all of this sounds like something you're looking for, you're going to want to grab this deal while you can, because at this moment, you can save 42% for a limited time.