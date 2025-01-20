Anker PowerExpand 12-in-1 Docking Station $45 $80 Save $35 A fantastic docking station that provides plenty of connectivity. While it's normally priced at $80, it can now be had for much less, with a special discount for Prime members that knocks it down to just $45. $45 at Amazon

If you've been looking for an easy way to expand your home or office setup, then going with a USB hub or docking station is going to be the way to go. These devices can easily add ports to your current device without a lot of setup. You just plug it in and away you go. With that said, there are plenty of choices out there, but we think this Anker PowerExpand docking station is the best choice right now, especially since it's being discounted down to a ridiculously low price.

For a limited time, you can save 44% on this model, which brings the price down to just $45. The only catch is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get this great deal. So grab this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.

What's great about the Anker PowerExpand docking station?

Source: Anker

The PowerExpand docking station is compact thanks to its upright design that doesn't take up a lot of space. But what's most important here is that it provides tons of ports, making it easier to connect accesories to your existing devices.

You get three USB-C and three USB-A ports, along with Ethernet, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Furthermore, it also provides a 3.5mm audio jack, along with microSD and SD card slots. What's great about this docking station is that it provides passthrough charging via USB-C.

So you can connect your device like a laptop, gain access to all these ports, and also keep the device charged up. When it comes to the output, you're looking at 4K up to 60Hz, which should be plenty. And since this is an Anker product, you'll get an 18-month warranty just in case something goes wrong, and you need support.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with this product. Not only does it provide an easy way to connect accessories, but it comes in at a price that can't be ignored. Again, you'll need to be a Prime member to get this price.