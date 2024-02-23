Anker PowerExpand 12-in-1 Docking Station $60 $120 Save $60 If you're looking to expand your desktop setup, this Anker docking station is going to be right up your alley. Right now, you can score this 12-in-1 docking station for 50% less with this limited-time deal. $60 at Amazon

Laptops are the go-to solution if you're looking for a slim and lightweight computing device with lots of power. While they are convenient, there are some shortcomings, like the absence of ports, which can become essential if you're trying to really drive productivity. With that said, docking stations and USB-C hubs are an excellent solution to this problem, providing a wealth of ports.

But they can be expensive, adding to the cost of owning a laptop. Of course, it doesn't have to be this way if you're on the lookout for a good deal. This Anker 12-in-1 docking station is the perfect option if you're looking to gain a ton of ports, but don't want to spend a lot of money. Right now, you can score this docking station for a fraction of its original retail price, with a 50% discount that knocks it down to just $59.73.

What's great about the Anker PowerExpand 12-in-1 Docking Station?

This tower of power is going to provide a wealth of connectivity options, with ports on the front and rear, making it easy and seamless to get connected when you sit down to work at your desk. The docking station has three UBS-A and three USB-C ports, along with SD and microSD card slots. Furthermore, you're also going to get a 3.5 audio jack, Ethernet, HDMI and a DisplayPort.

What's convenient about this docking station is that it provides passthrough charging, which means, you just connect one USB-C cable to your device, and you'll get power from that USB cable. You'll get the ability to output to an external monitor with support up to 4K at 60Hz. And if your device is compatible, you'll also be able to extend your desktop using this docking station, providing more screen real estate for better productivity.

Since this is an Anker product, you'll get a fantastic device backed by impressive support. The Anker 12-in-1 docking station comes with an 18-month warranty, which means if you have any issues, Anker will be there to help. Best of all, you can scoop up this device for an incredible price while it's on sale, coming in at just $59.73 for a limited time. So, if you've been thinking about expanding your desktop setup, this is going to be the docking station for you.