Anker PowerExpand 9-in-1 PD Dock $80 $100 Save $20 This docking station features great port selection and now comes in at a low price. Grab it now for just $80 while you still can. $80 at Amazon

While laptops are pretty good on their own, you can always breathe new life into the product by pairing them with a docking station. Not only do you get the addition of new ports, but it also expands the laptop's capabilities as well. Of course, docking stations can sometimes require quite a considerable amount of investment, but if it's something that helps with your productivity, then it may well be worth it.

Related Best docking station in 2025 Solve your laptop's connectivity woes with one of the best docking stations on the market today

Luckily, we've found this great deal on Anker's 9-in-1 docking station that not only packs plenty of ports, but also comes in at a fantastic price. While it usually retails for $100, it can now be had for far less, with a discount that knocks $20 off for a limited time. Although it's not a huge discount, this is the best price we've seen on this docking station in quite some time.

What's great about Anker's 9-in-1 docking station?

Source: Anker

There are a lot of great things about this Anker docking station, but what's most important is going to be the port selection. The PowerExpand features two USB-C PD ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, three USB-A, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For the most part, these are the essential ports that you'll need if you're looking to take your laptop to the next level. Of course, you can also use this docking station for other devices as well, like smartphones, tablets, and even PC gaming handhelds.

When it comes to charging capabilities, you're looking at up to 60W max, which is more than enough for most devices. And as far as outputs go, you can connect up to two different monitors at once, with Windows allowing different visuals on all monitors, and Mac offering mirroring support.

Anker doesn't skimp on the accessories with this docking station as well, providing a 100W power adapter and a USB-C to USB-C cable. In addition, the brand also provides an 18-month warranty just in case you need support with the product. So if this sounds like something you're looking for, grab it now at its discount price while you still can.

Just be sure to clip the $20 digital coupon before checking out to get the best price. If you need to look at some other options, we do have some other great docking stations that we'd recommend.