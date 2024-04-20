Anker PowerHouse 90 $130 $200 Save $70 If you're looking for a lot of power while on the go, you won't find a better option than Anker's Powerhouse 90. The power bank features a gigantic 87.6Wh of power, and can easily power your laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more Right now, you can score a major discount that drops the price by 30%. $130 at Amazon

There are a lot of options out there when it comes to power banks, but if you're looking for something that can really charge all your devices, then this Anker PowerHouse 90 is going to be it. What separates this power bank from others is that it comes with a AC outlet, which means you can charge any device you want with ease.

Of course, there are going to be limitations here, but for the most part, most tech products are going to be able to run off this battery pack without any issues. You are going to need to keep the 24,000mAh capacity in mind, but overall, you're not going to find a more versatile power bank for the price. While the Anker PowerHouse 90 usually comes in at a staggering $199.99 price tag, it can now be had for far less, with a massive discount that knocks 35% off.

What's great about Anker's PowerHouse 90 power bank?

The first thing that you're going to notice about this power bank is its single AC outlet port. This is a critical component of this power bank that makes it much more versatile than others on the market. While you can pretty much get away with USB ports for most charging scenarios, there are some devices that absolutely need an AC port and that's where this device comes in handy.

The device also has two USB-A and one USB-C port, and it also comes with a 45W AC adapter that can be used to recharge the power bank when needed. The maximum capacity of the battery sits at 24,000mAh, which means you can take this safely with you on trips because it complies with flight rules and regulations. The Anker PowerHouse 90 is also great for emergencies, not only for charging devices, but it comes equipped with an LED flashlight.

In addition to all of the above, the power bank comes with an 18-month warranty, which is great if you ever need support from Anker. As you can see, you get a lot of bang for the buck here, and the AC outlet makes this power bank a game changer, great for larger devices like laptops. If you're interested in this power bank, be sure to grab it while it's on sale, because you don't want to miss out on the great savings.