Anker PowerPort Atom charger $18 $30 Save $12

Charging is an essential part of the day for most, so it's important to have a charger you can rely on day in and day out. For most, that just means using the standard charger that came with your devices, which is usually pretty good, but the experience can be better.

That's where this Anker charger comes in, featuring up to 60W of power and two USB-C ports. Perhaps the best part here is that this charger is now down to its lowest price thanks to a huge discount from Amazon. For a limited time, you can save 40% off, which brings the charger down to just $18.

What's great about this Anker charger?

This Anker charger is compact and lightweight, but also packs lots of power. As mentioned before, it has two USB-C ports, which can supply a maximum of 60W. This is great if you're looking to power larger devices like laptops and tablets. Of course, you can also charge smaller devices as well, like smartphones and accessories, without issues.

If you need to charge more than one device at a time, that's also possible. Just be aware that you'll be cutting your charging speeds in half, so that means you'll be getting 30W per USB port. Still not bad at all, considering that it's plenty quick when compared to chargers you get from manufacturers.

Since this charger uses GaN charging technology, you're going to get a smaller charger with less heat generated when charging. There are also a number of safety features that are used in order to keep you and your devices safe. Overall, you can't go wrong with this charger, especially with its 18-month warranty.