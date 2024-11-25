Anker Prime 160W Charging and Docking Station $175 $250 Save $75 If you want a USB-C hub that you can use to connect external devices to your laptop while also charging your smartphones and other gadgets at high speeds, look no further. The Anker Prime 160W docking station caters to both requirements - now at an even lower price tag thanks to Black Friday. $175 at Amazon

The primary use case for a USB-C dock is connecting external devices to your laptop. Whether it's portable SSDs, monitors, or printers, most new laptops have limited ports, so you will probably need a dock or hub to plug them in. While the Anker Prime docking station facilitates that with a bunch of different ports, it goes one step further by outputting 160W of power via four USB ports. This makes it one of the best docks you can buy this Black Friday, especially since Amazon is offering a 30% discount on MSRP.

Related How to choose the best docking station for your laptop Docking stations can be finicky devices, which is why it's important to nail down exactly what you need before buying.

What's special about the Anker Prime 160W charging and docking station

Most docks or USB-C hubs can be used to charge other devices. However, the output wattage is generally capped at around 10-15W per port. That's only sufficient to charge smartphones or other small devices - and that at slow speeds. Where this particular Anker dock excels is in terms of the output wattage to charge other devices. The three USB-C ports onboard can output at up to 100W each, which means you can charge a whole other laptop along with the computer which the dock is connected to.

Source: Anker

Even after doing that, you'll still be left with two USB-C ports and a USB-A port that can output upwards of 60W of power. If you have a tablet, a camera, and a pair of headphones, you can charge all of them simultaneously.

In addition to the power benefits, the Anker Prime hub also fulfills its dock duties pretty well. There are two HDMI ports, allowing you to connect two 4K 60Hz monitors to your computer, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. A total of four USB-A ports and three USB-C ports facilitate data transfer, with the latter hitting speeds of up to 10Gbps. Bringing the total number of ports to 14 is a 1Gbps Ethernet connector. Now that's a lot of functionality for the asking price! With a healthy 30% off during Black Friday, the Anker Prime 160W docking station is a fantastic addition to your desk if you're looking for a solid USB hub and a powerful charger.