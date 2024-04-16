Anker 240W USB C Charger $100 $160 Save $60 If you're looking for a compact charging station that can keep all your devices topped up without breaking a sweat, then this Anker 240W charger is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, score $60 off this charger as it falls to its lowest price yet. $100 at Amazon

Thanks to the advancement in charging technologies, there are a lot of great charging options on the market right now. For years, Anker has been at the forefront, offering some of the best charging solutions for smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. And if you're looking for one of the best, then this Anker 240W USB-C charging station is going to be the one for you.

Related Best USB PD fast chargers for phones and laptops in 2024 Planning to buy a USB PD fast charger for your phone or laptop? We've selected the best USB PD chargers on the market.

This Anker charging station comes with four ports and can output up to 240W, making it perfect for any device you own. Furthermore, while this device usually retails for $159.99, it can now be had for far less with this discount that knocks $60 off for a limited time, driving down the price to a more manageable $99.99. If that wasn't enough, this is the lowest price we've seen on this device to date, so get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Anker 240W charging station?

Source: Anker

The first thing that's going to get your attention is the massive power output of this device, which comes in at 240W. Now, this doesn't mean you're going to get 240W out of one port, but instead, that figure is the total power that this device can provide, with one USB-C port maxing out at 140W, and the other three ports sharing 100W.

With that said, you're still going to get lightning fast charging speeds here with the ability to easily charge up larger devices like laptops. And the charger will also provide plenty of power for smaller devices as well, like tablets, smartphones and accessories. Of course, you're going to get excellent safety features with this charger, like Anker's ActiveShield 2.0, and if that wasn't enough, the charger also comes with a 24-month warranty.

So, if you've been looking for a charger that's really going to handle all your devices without breaking a sweat, then this Anker 240W charging station is going to be the perfect option. As stated before, just be sure to pick this up while the deal lasts, because the discount won't be around for long. And if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you'll get quick shipping and easy returns.