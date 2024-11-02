Anker Prime Power Bank $100 $180 Save $80 Don't skip this power bank, as it provides lots of capacity and tons of power. Right now, you can grab it for an absolute steal as it drop to just $100 for a limited time. $100 at Woot

This is one of the best Anker power banks that you can buy right now. Not only are you getting impressive capacity with 27,650mAh, but you're also getting impressive charging speeds as well, with up to 250W total. This power bank normally has a retail price of $180, but it's now on sale from Woot, with a huge discount that knocks 44% off, bringing it down to just $100. You don't want to miss out on this promotion, as supplies are limited.

Related Anker Prime Power Bank review: The portable power solution that'll change how you charge Anker's Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank has good looks and specs, but comes with a high price tag to match.

What's great about the Anker Prime power bank?

Source: Anker

You really can't find a better power bank right now. While we didn't get a chance to review this model, we did get to check out its smaller sibling, and we were blown away. This Anker Prime model delivers the most capacity at 27,650mAh and the best charging speeds of up to 250W, in a size that can travel with you no matter where you go.

The reason is that this model is under the legal limit of what you can take with you on a plane, making it a great travel accessory. Not only are you getting plenty of power and capacity, but this power bank also features three ports in total, with two USB-C and one USB-A. In addition, it also has a small display that can show you the charging behavior of the battery and attached devices.

And with a 170W recharge speed, this power bank can be topped up quickly. Overall, you really can't ask for much more, especially at this newly discounted price. So get it while you can because this sale won't last long. Of course, if you're still on the fence, we have some other great power bank recommendations as well.