Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger $40 $60 Save $20 A compact charger with two USB-C and one USB-A port. You get up to 67W of power, and it's now being offered with a discount that knocks 33% off. $40 at Amazon

This compact Anker Prime charger is perfect for the home, office, or if you're someone that's always on the go. Not only do you get something small in size, but it also packs lots of power. Best of all, it's affordable, coming in with a discounted price that currently sits at just $40. This is 33% off its original retail price, and one of the lowest prices we've seen. So get it now while you still can, because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Anker Prime 67W GaN charger?

This is the charger you need if you're someone that is constantly using their laptop, smartphone, and tablet, along with other accessories. Thanks to the top output of 67W, the charger can handle anything you throw at it. Best of all, it features three ports, with two USB-C and one USB-A.

If you want to maximize the charger, you can use one port to get the best output, but if you need to charge a lot of devices at once, that's also an option. It's not a big charger, which means it's great for the home, office, and if you're traveling. The folding prongs make it easy to throw in your pocket or in a small side pocket on a bag.

Since this is an Anker product, you're also going to get a wealth of technologies that will keep your device safe when charging. Furthermore, this charger also comes with 24 months of warranty, should anything go wrong during the time that you have. Just contact Anker direct and the support will be there.

This charger is a bargain at $40, which makes it a great time to buy a couple if you really need new chargers. Keep one at the house, one at the office, and one in your bag. You really can't go wrong with this Anker Prime 67W charger. Just be sure to get it while it's on sale to save.