If you're looking to get rid of your current chargers and upgrade to something new, this one from Anker is going to be a great option. Not only can it charge smartphones and accessories like power banks and earbuds, but it can also handle larger devices too, like tablets and laptops. It's also quite compact, making it great for travel. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price ever, coming in 40% below its original retail price. Grab it now for just $36 while you can.

What's great about this Anker 67W charger?

Small, compact, and powerful. You can't go wrong with a charger that features these elements. The Anker charger delivers up to 67W of power, and features two USB-C and one USB-A port. While you'll get the best charging speeds using just one port, you can always maximize your charging and use all three ports.

While this charger is great for the home or the office, it can also be an excellent travel companion thanks to its compact design with folding prongs. Throw it in a bag or suitcase, and you can feel confident knowing that all your devices will easily stay charged while you're on the go.

In addition to enhanced features to ensure safe charging, this charger also comes with a 24-month warranty, which is great just in case something were to go wrong. So, grab just one charger, or a couple at this price. It's really an excellent product, and you really can't go wrong here.