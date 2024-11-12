Anker Prime Charging Station $100 $165 Save $65 Lots of plugs and ports, making it a fantastic way to keep all your devices charged. Best of all, it also has a screen that can keep you updated on the status of your devices. For a limited time, you can grab this Anker charger at its lowest price yet at $100. $100 at Amazon

Sometimes charging devices can be a pain, especially if you're someone that has a lot of them. And while you might be a person who has a power strip with a ton of adapters plugged in, we recommend ditching that clunky setup in order to get something more streamlined, efficient, and more powerful. That's where this Anker Prime charging station comes into play, with its eight ports and up to 240W of charging power.

While it's normally priced at $165, it can now be had for much less, with a special early Black Friday discount that drops to just $100, saving you nearly 40%. So if this is something that you've been on the lookout for, we recommend picking it up while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about this Anker Prime charging station?

This is one of Anker's latest charging products, offering a sleek and compact design that doesn't skimp out on charging capabilities. You get eight ports total, with a mix of AC outlets, USB-C and USB-A ports.

The USB-C ports can output at a maximum of 140W, with the total of all ports combined coming in at 240W. Of course, if your device doesn't use USB or requires more than that, well, you have access to the two AC outlets.

And you might have noticed, but this power strip also has a small display which can show you the charging status of your devices. This is convenient if you have a few devices plugged in at once. With that said, it's not always about the power this thing can provide, but safety too.

Anker also packs in its ActiveShield 3.0 technology that will keep your devices safe, and there's even a $200,000 connected equipment warranty just in case some of your devices get damaged while charging. Of course, if you're on the fence, we have some other great charger recommendations as well.