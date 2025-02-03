Anker Prime Charger $110 $170 Save $60 A charging station that has it all. Not only do you get an assortment of ports, but it also has 250W of power total. Best of all, it's now on sale for a limited time. $110 at Amazon

Anker's been making great accessories for some years now, but some of its more recent additions are some of its most exciting. Not only are you getting the best charging technology with these products, but you're also getting added perks as well. The Anker Prime Charger is a great example, offering a fantastic design that can easily live on any desk or nightstand, plus providing plenty of ports, and up to 250W of total charging power.

The charging station even comes with a display that can show you the status of devices that are plugged in, which is a nice perk to have if you're plugging in multiple devices. The only problem is that it's quite expensive, with a retail price of $170. Luckily, Amazon is now offering a huge discount on this model that knocks 35% off, dropping it down to one of its lowest prices yet at $110.

What's great about the Anker Prime Charger?

The design of this charging station looks nothing like we've seen before. It has a sleek design that will look good in any room, and as stated before, provides tons of power up to 250W total. That means you'll easily be able to charge smartphones, tablets, accessories, and even laptops.

Connectivity is also pretty good here, with ample port selection thanks to four USB-C and two USB-A ports. There's even a physical dial on the charger that will allow you to control the power output of ports in order to optimize charging speeds. The screen makes that easy to do, with a 2.26-inch LCD screen that provides tons of information at a glance.

You can also connect to the charging station using an app, giving you the remote ability to monitor the charging station. Overall, not a bad way to keep all your devices charged. This is the best price we've seen on this model, so get it while you can. If you're still on the fence, check out these other charger options as well.