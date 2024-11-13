Anker Prime Charger $50 $85 Save $35 A powerful charger ready for anything. You get three ports and up to 100W of power. Right now, this charger is 41% off ahead of Black Friday. $50 at Amazon

Black Friday is just a couple of weeks away, but that doesn't mean there aren't great deals to be had right now. With this early Black Friday deal, we're seeing one of Anker's best chargers drop to its lowest price. The Anker Prime Charger is normally $85, but can now be had for 41% less, with a price that comes in at just $50. This charger is perfect for smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. So get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

Related Best GaN chargers in 2024 Tired of lugging around multiple chargers for your smartphone, laptop, tablet, and smartwatch? Here are some compact GaN chargers to consider

What's great about the Anker Prime Charger?

Source: Anker

You don't really think much about chargers on a daily basis, unless you're someone that has a lot of devices. Of course, charging tech has gotten better and better over time, with some offering incredible charging speeds in a compact size. This Anker Prime Charger is a perfect example, with its sleek and compact design that can output up to 100W.

Not only that, but it also has three ports, which means you can charge multiple devices at once. It has two USB-C and one USB-A port, giving you the freedom to charge how you want. Of course, you'll want to make sure you have some good USB cables here, or else you won't be able to take advantage of the maximum charging speeds offered by this charger.

On top of the basics, Anker also packs this charger with its proprietary safety tech that keeps your devices safe while charging. Furthermore, it also offers a 24-month warranty, which means if something were to go wrong, Anker would be there for support. Again, grab this deal from Amazon while you can. There are no special coupons to clip, just add the product to your cart and you'll be good to go.