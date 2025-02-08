Anker Prime Charging Docking Station $170 $250 Save $80 A docking station that not only looks good but also provides plenty of ports as well. For a limited time, you can score this one at its lowest price. $170 at Amazon

A docking station is essential if you want a quick and easy way to expand the functionality of your laptop. Not only do you get additional ports, but you also get the ability to easily output to multiple monitors as well. While docking stations can be expensive, they don't have to be. This Anker Prime Charging Docking Station is now down to its lowest price with this 32% discount, coming in at $170.

What's great about the Anker Prime Charging Docking Station?

Well, perhaps the most important thing is going to be the port selection. This model comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, four USB-C and two USB-A ports on the front, and has three USB-A, one USB-C, two HDMI, and an Ethernet port on the rear. For most, this is going to be a good amount to work with, providing excellent expansion for a laptop or similar device.

What's great is that, since this docking station has power, you can connect your devices and charge up to 100W with a single USB-C port, and up to 160W in total. It also has a small screen that can show you the status of the ports when devices are connected. You can also output up to two additional monitors, with Windows providing the best versatility, allowing users to show something different on each display.

Those with a Mac can still output two additional monitors, but you will only be able to show the same thing on both screens. For the most part, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here, and at this newly discounted price, we think it's worth a shot. So if you've been thinking about buying a docking station, give this Anker one a try.