You've probably owned a ton of chargers throughout your life, but if you buy this, it's going to be the only charging station you're going to need thanks to its power output and its number of ports. Anker is known for its great products and this model is no exception. While it has an original retail price of $165, it can now be had for much less, with a 40% discount that drops it to $99.

What's great about this Anker charging station?

When it comes to this charging station, you're going to get quite a bit of ports, with four USB-C, two USB-A, and two AC outlets. You'll be able to charge anything you need, whether it's a laptop, tablet, or phone, with up to 140W from just one port and a total of 240W when combined.

If you have a device that can't be charged using USB, that's when the AC outlets come in, providing a sure fire way to power that device. The AC outlets are also great for more power-hungry devices as well. In addition to all of the above, this charging station also features a small digital display as well.

You can use this display to see the charging status of any products that are plugged in. It's not necessary, but it's a nice little touch to a great charging station. Since this is an Anker product, the support is going to be second to none, with a two-year warranty on the product, along with a $200,000 connected equipment warranty too.

This really is the charger that can do it all and, at this price, it's a good time to buy in order to grab something that provides a lot of power and ports, while also getting rid of all the clutter.