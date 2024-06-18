Anker Prime Power Bank $125 $180 Save $55 This is the power bank you want if you're looking to keep all your devices charged while you're on the go. Right now, you can score this Anker power bank for its lowest price yet, at 31% off, for a limited time. $125 at Amazon

If you need power on the go for your smartphone, then a power bank is going to be a great solution. But if you need a power bank that can charge all your devices while you're on the go, then this Anker power bank is going to be the only solution. Not only do you get a massive power bank that comes in at 27,560mAh, you're also getting a ton of power at up 250W total.

Furthermore, this power bank has a screen and can be used in conjunction with a smartphone app that can keep tabs on it. Best of all, while this power bank is normally priced at $179.99, it can now be had for much less, with a steep discount that knocks 31% off, dropping the price down to $124.99 for a limited time.

What's great about this Anker power bank?

The most important thing to know is that this power bank will not disappoint. You get two USB-C, along with one USB-A port, and charging speeds that total up to 250W. Not only do you get a massive power bank with a 27,560mAh capacity that can charge all your devices, laptops included, but it also offers quick recharging as well, with support up to 170W.

Anker has also been considerate here as well, and while it could have packed more capacity into this device, it chose to take it to the brink with its 99.54Wh rating, so that users could travel with this power bank if necessary, bringing it on extended trips that require air travel. Not only that, but there's also a small screen that will keep you in the know about battery levels at a glance.

There's even an app that can connect to the battery, providing the same details that can be found on the screen, with location tracking, along with sound alerts just in case this thing happens to get lost. The power bank comes with a USB-C cable, travel pound, and also includes a generous 24-month warranty.

To say the least, this is the best deal you're going to find on such a power bank, so get it while you can. Or if you're looking for something a bit smaller and won't quite cost as much, then Anker's 10,000mAh power bank with included charger is going to be an excellent option.