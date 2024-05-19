Anker Prime Power Bank $40 off w/ promo code "WDDDSA722" $90 $130 Save $40 The Anker Prime Power Bank has a capacity of 20,000mah, and can charge at speeds up to 200W. Best of all, it can now be had with a major discount that drops it to one of its lowest prices yet. $90 at Newegg

If you're looking for a power bank that's really going to provide an experience, then go with the Anker Prime Power Bank. This device not only offers plenty of charging capacity thanks to its massive 20,000mAh battery, but it can also charge larger devices as well thanks to its 200W output. In addition, you get a digital display that can show you the status of the battery and the devices that it's charging.

Furthermore, it does all this in a sleek and rather compact size and now comes in priced well below its usual retail price. While this power bank normally costs $129.99, it can now be had for far less, with a $40 discount that drops it down to one of its lowest prices yet.

What's great about Anker's Prime Power Bank?

When it comes to the Anker Prime Power Bank, there's a lot to love here, with the main highlights of the device being its high capacity, quick power delivery, screen, and its relatively compact size for what it is. As mentioned before, you're getting a 20,000mAh battery capacity that's plenty for charging not only smartphones and tablets, but also laptops too.

In addition, you get an impressive 200W of output, which means superfast charging speeds for all your devices, and the power bank can even recharge at 100W, which means you're going to be able to minimize downtime by quite a bit. Of course, we have the display that shares information about the power bank, along with devices that are charging.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this power bank, as it really just trounces anything the competition has to offer. Best of all, Anker also provides a 24-month warranty for the device, just in case something were to go wrong. With that said, get this deal while you you because it won't last long. And use the coupon code "WDDDSA722"during check out to save.