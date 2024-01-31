Key Takeaways The Anker Prime Power Bank has a high capacity and charges quickly, making it a must-have for those who travel or work away from an outlet.

The built-in screen is useful as it displays information about charging speeds and remaining power, allowing for smarter charging decisions.

While it is on the expensive side, the Anker Prime Power Bank offers premium features and build quality, making it a great choice for those who prioritize fast speeds and charging insights.

Power banks are crucial to keeping your most important devices charged on-the-go. However, a lot of people consider portable chargers to be accessories rather than standalone products, and that's true even of the best power banks you can buy. To appreciate a device like the Anker Prime power bank, you have to shift that mindset and view it as a product in itself. It has a screen, three USB ports for input and output, and a 20,000 mAh capacity. It also carries a $130 price tag that places it firmly in the premium market for portable chargers.

For those that don't yet see how a portable charger could be worth triple-digit prices, I can tell you that using the Anker Prime power bank completely changed how I charge my devices. The inbuilt screen is actually useful, providing insights into how fast you're charging and how much power you have left. Plus, the high capacity and high power delivery speeds are enough to charge even large professional-grade laptops. With all this in mind, even at $130, the Anker Prime power bank enters must-have territory for people who travel or work away from an outlet.

About this review: I tested an Anker Prime 20,000 mAh power bank purchased by XDA Developers. Anker had no input in this review, and it did not see this article's contents before publishing.

Anker Prime Power Bank Premium power bank It'll change the way you charge on-the-go 9 / 10 Anker's Prime Power Bank represents some of the best that portable chargers have to offer in 2024. It has a high capacity, supports multiple outputs, features a screen, and charges quickly. It's expensive, but if money is no object, this portable charger is a great one. Battery Capacity 20,000 mAh Ports 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A Weight 1.2 lbs Dimensions 5 x 1.96 x 2.15 in. Battery Technology Lithium polymer AC Charge Time 75 minutes Multicharge? Yes Screen Yes Flight safe Yes Pros It has a high capacity and can delivery power quickly

The screen is actually useful, displaying charge information

It's fairly compact for the power that it offers Cons It isn't the biggest power bank in this size class

The power bank is expensive

It doesn't include a wall adapter $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy $130 at Anker

Pricing and availability

Anker's Prime power bank retails for $130 and can be purchased at Amazon, Best Buy, and Anker's website. Occasional sales can cut down the price of the Anker Prime Power Bank. At the time of writing, you can use code WSCPO74TY7 on Anker's website to save 15%. You can also clip a 15% off coupon on Amazon for the power bank, bringing the price down to about $110.

What I like

The design feels premium and remains fairly compact

Close

The Anker Prime has a rectangular, bar-style design made out of premium materials. The bulk of the power bank is made out of metal, including the power button that's shiny and recessed, so you can find it without looking. The front is covered with a hard plastic material that serves as a shield for the display. It's about as high of a build quality as you can get without putting glass on it. Anker made the right choice by going with plastic, because you'd hate to have to worry about cracking the screen on your power bank.

Anker's Prime Power Bank offers a 20,000 mAh capacity and a slew of other features while retaining a form factor that still feels good in the hand.

Anker's Prime power bank offers a 20,000 mAh capacity and a slew of other features while retaining a form factor that still feels good in the hand. I'm not going to say it's the lightest thing out there, because there is some heft and the power bank weighs just over a pound. However, there will be no problem fitting the Anker Prime into a bag of any size. I could fit it in a jean or jacket pocket if I really wanted to, but that wouldn't be very comfortable.

Charging is a breeze, thanks to great power delivery and high capacity

Charging up the power bank and powering other devices is simple with the Anker Prime power bank. I've tried many portable chargers, and a common frustration is not knowing when they'll be charged, run out of juice, or if they'll experience a "phantom drain." That's what I call the situation where you know you charged a power bank, but suddenly find it out of power. I thought these negative experiences were a given while using power banks until trying the Anker Prime.

I thought these negative experiences were a given while using power banks until trying the Anker Prime.

There were no such issues with the Anker Prime, and this power bank was excellent at charging devices. In a test with my M2 MacBook Air, the Anker Prime charged my laptop from 47% to 75% in just 23 minutes. That's quicker than many wall plugs can power up my MacBook Air. What's more is that I was heavily using my MacBook Air to write this review during the test, so the Anker Prime was both sustaining my MacBook's load and charging it simultaneously. Throughout, the power bank only lost 25% of juice.

It's also important to remember that the Anker Prime can charge up to three devices at once, thanks to the two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Each of the USB-C ports max out at 100W speeds independently, and the USB-A port can do 65W independently. The power bank can do 200W total output, so all three ports in use will result in a breakdown of 100W, 60W, and 40W for each port.

The screen is actually useful, and helps you charge smarter

Close

The Anker Prime's biggest asset is its screen, and that's because it does far more than show the battery life remaining. When you're charging the power bank, it'll show an estimate of how long it'll take to reach full. In one test, the Anker Prime said it would take 23 minutes to reach full from around 68% charge. When I checked back on the power bank after 23 minutes, it was completely full. Keep in mind, when you first connect a device or a power source, it might take a minute or two for the Anker Prime to figure out its charging speeds and estimated time remaining.

The Anker Prime's biggest asset is its screen, and that's because it does far more than show the battery life remaining.

Similarly, when you connect devices to the Anker Prime power bank, it can tell you the time remaining until its power runs out. It'll also show the exact charging speeds that your device and cable are accepting. This can help you plan how quickly you need to get to an outlet, and can help you take steps accordingly. For example, if you see you're running out of power fast, you might be able to lower your brightness or turn on low power mode to prolong your device's life.

What I don't like

It's expensive, and doesn't have the highest capacity

There isn't a lot wrong with the Anker Prime, so this section might feel like nitpicking. One thing that could be better is certainly the price, which is at the top end of the power bank market. I reviewed the Ugreen 145W Power Bank, which has a slightly higher capacity and a slightly higher price tag. The Anker Prime isn't priced higher than products in its category, but it still might be a tough sell for some buyers.

For the best experience, you'll need to buy an accessory

Another great part of the Anker Prime power bank that I didn't get to try out is the docking station. For an additional $70, you can buy a dock that charges the Anker Prime through pins on the bottom of the power bank. I suspect it's a fantastic way to keep it charged all the time, but it's not included and costs quite a bit on its own.

Should you buy the Anker Prime Power Bank?

You should buy the Anker Prime if:

You want a high-capacity, multi-port power bank

You prioritize fast speeds and charging insights

You have a hundred dollars to spend on a power bank

You should NOT buy the Anker Prime if:

You want the most compact power bank

You don't need luxuries like a screen

You're on a budget

Not everyone needs a power bank with the specs, price point, and capacity like the Anker Prime. With that being said, it's easy to see why even causal users might find immense value in Anker's power bank. The pairing of my M2 MacBook Air and the Anker Prime power bank meant that I never had to worry about my laptop running out of charge. While traveling, there's no need to stress about preserving your phone's battery life or scavenging for outlets. Anker Prime is packed with plenty of features, but it provides peace-of-mind above all.