You really can't go wrong with this Anker power bank that offers all the bells and whistles that you'll need. Not only do you get a battery capacity that comes in at 20,000mah, but it also features power output up to 200W total, offers a variety of ports, and it even has a display that can show you details about the device at a glance. This is the most complete package you'll find if you're in the market for a new power bank.

The Anker Prime power bank is a product that we loved when we reviewed it and right now, it can be had for an absolute steal as it drops to just $90 for a limited time. Now, we get it, the $90 price isn't cheap, but this power bank normally has a retail price that comes in at $130. And with this recent discount, you can now score the device at its lowest price to date. So if you're in the market for a premium power bank that can do it all, this one's going to be right up your alley.

What's great about this Anker power bank?

Perhaps the most important thing to know about this power bank is that it is not going to disappoint. The Anker Prime power bank looks sleek and comes with a premium build that will leave you feeling confident about its durability. You get a total power output of 200W, with a maximum output of 100W from one USB port. That means you'll have more than enough power to charge laptops and tablets.

And you'll easily be able to power up smaller devices as well, like smartphones and accessories. When it comes to port selection, you'll get two USB-C and one USB-A port. There's also a display that can show you the charging status of the power bank, along with how it's charging and discharging. You can also connect this power bank to an app that will give you the same details, and there's even location tracking if it happens to get lost.

Anker also packs in lots of safety features too, and even provides a 24-month warranty just in case something does go wrong. Overall, this is the perfect power bank thanks to its size, power, and features. Best of all, it's now a little cheaper than usual, with a 31% discount that drops it to its lowest price. Get it while you can because this deal won't last long.