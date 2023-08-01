Electronics accessories brand Anker has launched its Prime series chargers, power banks, and charging stations. The devices leverage the new Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology that has become the de facto standard for premium chargers in recent years. It is an alternative to silicon that helps make smaller and more efficient charging solutions and power bricks.

Anker's new Prime series includes eight products. Starting off with the 240-watt GaN Desktop Charger, the company claims it is its most powerful USB-C charger to date. It comes with multiple ports, including, 3x USB-C and 1x USB-A. The company claims it could be used to charge two MacBook Pros, an iPhone, and an iPad simultaneously at high speed. Despite its capabilities, it is only slightly larger than the company's original single-port 140-watt laptop charger. The device is available for pre-order today for $199.99 on both Amazon and Anker.com.

Next up is the 250-watt Power Bank that comes with 27,000mAh capacity and 250 watts of simultaneous power output. The company claims it can juice up an iPhone 14 almost five times or a Galaxy S23 Ultra almost four times on a single charge. The device can optimize charging when paired with an accompanying mobile app, and comes with a display that shows charging status. It also has Bluetooth connectivity that helps locate it if it goes missing. It is available for pre-order today for $179.99 on both Amazon and Anker.com.

Another notable device in the Prime series lineup is a 67W GaN charger that Anker is marketing as its "most portable high-watt charger ever." It comes with three ports and is 51 percent smaller than the original silicon-based 67W charger. It is available for purchase today for $59.99 on both Amazon and Anker.com, making it the most affordable device in the new lineup.

Apart from the aforementioned devices, Anker also launched a 100-watt GaN Wall Charger, which is available for $84.99 on Amazon and Anker.com. Then there's a 130W Power Bank, which is available from today on Amazon and Anker.com for $89.99, while a 200W Power Bank is available on Amazon and Anker.com for $129.99. Finally, Anker is also launching a wireless 100-watt wireless Charging Base that's available on Amazon and Anker.com for $69.99, and a 6-in-1 Charging Station that can be purchased on Amazon and Anker.com for $109.99.