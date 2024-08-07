Key Takeaways Anker's Prime line offers versatile charging solutions for every budget, including the powerful 160W Docking Station with 14 ports.

The Docking Station features an impressive array of ports, an LCD screen for real-time information, and ActiveShield heat monitoring.

From power banks to USB-C cables, Anker's Prime line caters to all your charging needs with quality, affordable options for on-the-go charging.

If you're in the market for some great charging accessories, Anker has just released a range of products you'll want to check out. The company's newest wave has something for everyone, so you're bound to find something that suits both your needs and your budget. The star of the show is the Anker Prime 160W Charging Docking Station, a beast of a device that has 14 different ports to handle any charging situation you can throw at it.

Anker reveals the Anker Prime line, including a 14-in-1 charging dock

Available today, Anker has pulled back the curtain on the Anker Prime line. This new wave contains seven brand-new charging products to suit every use case and budget.

The biggest reveal was the Anker Prime 160W Charging Docking Station. It contains an arsenal of 14 charging ports, which include: two USB-C ports for 10Gbps data transfers, two USB-C ports for charging at 100W max, one USB-A port for 10Gbps data transfer, three USB-A ports for 480Mbps data transfers, one USB-A port for charging at 12W max, two HDMI ports, and Ethernal, and a USB-C upstream port. Phew.

If that's not impressive enough for you, the Anker Prime 160W Charging Docking Station comes with a little LCD stream that keeps you updated on what's going on. The screen can show you how much power it's drawing, alert you to faults, or inform you if things are getting a little too warm while charging. Speaking of heat, the station has an ActiveShield heat monitoring feature that help keeps everything cool.

Honestly, we could be here all day talking about the Anker Prime line. If you want to check out everything the company released in this wave, expand the section below for all the details. And if you want to grab something, check out the Anker Prime website and grab one today.

Product Name Product Details MSRP Anker Prime 250W GaNPrime Charger A 6 port charging hub (4 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports) with a total output of 250 watts. Features an LCD screen and a twist control button for access to charging information and modes. $169.99 Anker Prime 200W GaN Charger A compact 6 port charging hub (4 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports) with a combined output of 200 watts. $79.99 Anker Prime 160W Charging Docking Station A 14 port power docking station featuring 3 USB ports for charging, 6 USB ports for data transfer, 1 gigabit ethernet port, 1 full-function upstream port, a 3.5mm audio jack, 2 4k60hz HDMI video outputs and a combined charging output of 160 watts. Features an LCD screen that displays real-time system information. $249.99 Anker Prime 65W Power Bank The Anker Prime 65-watt Power Bank features an integrated AC plug and two USB C Ports. Provides a combined output of 65 watts on battery power or wall power. $79.99 Anker Prime 240W Charging Station A slim power strip with 2 full sized AC ports, 4 USB-C, and 2 USB-A ports with a total output of 240 Watts. Features WiFi smart control and a digital display to help connect devices and provide real-time charging data. $169.99 Anker Prime 100W GaN Charger An updated, smaller version of the previous 100-watt Prime charger. Features 2 USB-C ports and a USB-A port for flexible charging. $84.99 Anker Prime USB-C Charging Cable Durable USB-C cables use upcycled materials and ultra-fine copper wires to offer a projected lifespan of 300,000 bends. Cables integrate e-mark chips and support up to 240 watts of power output on supporting devices. Available in 3 and 6-foot varieties. $29.99 for 3 foot cables $34.99 for 6 foot cables read more