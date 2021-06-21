Save your back and your money with these two Smart Vacuum deals from Anker and Shark for Prime Day 2021

Smart Vacuums are increasingly gaining popularity as part of people’s smart home setups, and for good reason. These smart machines involve a one-time setup, but after that, they largely run without needing constant effort or supervision. If you have been looking to get yourself a smart robot vacuum cleaner, both Anker and Shark have some great discounts on their products as part of Prime Day 2021.

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 (T2250)

Eufy is a subbrand within Anker that markets robot vacuum cleaners, and the RoboVac G30 is a good product under the lineup. This robot vacuum cleaner is an app-based cleaner that is Wi-Fi compatible and supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It has 2000Pa of maximum suction power, that works across hardwood, tile, laminate floors, and medium-pile carpets. However, keep in mind that this cleaner is not suitable for high-pile carpet and very dark-colored carpets.

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 The Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 is a good starting point for smart robot vacuum cleaners, giving you a good mix of cleaning, features and affordability. View at Amazon

Like many other cleaners, this vacuum cleaner self-manages its battery and charging, meaning that it returns to its base station when the battery is low and resumes its duty from the last spot once it reaches sufficient battery charge. The robot vacuum is also capable of climbing over steps of up to 0.63 inches, which comes in handy if your home has a mix of carpeted and non-carpeted areas.

This robot vacuum cleaner is usually available for a price of $320. But for Prime Day 2021, it has received a discount of $120, bringing its price down to $200.

Shark AV1010AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self Emptying Base

You know what’s better than a vacuum cleaner that does your cleaning for you? A vacuum cleaner that also regularly empties itself, so you don’t need to do it everyday. The Shark AV1010AE is a robot vacuum cleaner with a self emptying base station, meaning that the robot has a far greater dust holding capacity compared to regular robot cleaners. With this particular robot vacuum, you are promised up to 45 days of dirt and debris collection, meaning you would need to empty the station practically less than once a month.

Shark AV1010AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner The Shark AV1010AE Robot Vacuum Cleaner comes with a sel-emptying base station, allowing the cleaner to work through a very large period of time without needing manual intervention. You can get up to 45 days of dust collection without needing to empty the cleaner or the station. Of course, you also get all the features expected out of a smart robot vacuum cleaner. View at Amazon

In addition to the self-emptying features, you also get the advantages expected out of a robot vacuum cleaner, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, self-management of charging, multi surface cleaning and more. This particular model usually goes for $600 on Amazon, but is now discounted down to $320 for Prime Day 2021, giving us a whopping $280 in good deals saving.

